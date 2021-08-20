Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor not only delivered a blockbuster with Nerkonda Paarvai, but also won over critics with the brave decision of the makers getting Thala Ajith to play against type and also the superstar agreeing to do so and pulling it off with aplomb, which has skyrocketed attention for their next film together, the eagerly anticipated action movie, Valimai. Every little new development about the movie from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, and Thala fans are now just waiting with bated breath for the trailer and subsequent release, with the latter of course depending on how the coronavirus pandemic situation and its ensuing theatrical shutdown plays out. Also Read - Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai ropes in THIS mega music composer from the South for his next movie, and it's not AR Rahman?

However, what if we were to tell you that the trio of Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer may be teaming for a third time post Valimai. Too good to be true and if it is, then your excitement may be impossible to control? Well, in all likelihood, it is true, so all you Ajith fans better find a way to curb that enthusiasm of your, lets you go crazy with euphoria.

According to reports, Thala Ajith has given his nod for to Vinoth for his next directorial and Boney is already on board to bankroll the film, which is slated to go on floors this October. The movie is touted to be a big-budget flick that'll be shot on a massive scale. Now, all that's left is for an official confirmation, which sources claim is expected soon. What's more, said sources further reveal that Ghibran, who has previously worked with H. Vinoth on Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has been roped in to compose the music for the film, signalling a break from Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has scored the songs and BGM for both Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.