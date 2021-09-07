BTS: Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni's kissing scene in Rangasthalam - Here's how director Sukumar convinced the two stars

2018's Rangasthalam turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 's career as it grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office. While fans praised the performance of the lead actor and appreciated him for doing an unconventional character in the period action drama, Cherry's sizzling chemistry with was one of the biggest highlights in the film with kissing scene of duo grabbing the eye balls. While the lip-lock scene became the trending topic at that time, had put in lot of efforts to convince Ram Charan for this scene. Also Read - Trending South news today: Shankar's daughter makes her Kollywood debut with Suriya-Karthi's next, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to skip theatrical release and more

As per the reports, when filmmaker Sukumar narrated the script to the lead actor, the kissing scene didn't go with him and Ram suggested to omit the scene. While Sukumar agreed to his lead hero, once the filming started, he once again asked Cherry about the scene and as expected got a negative response from the actor as he thought that the lip-lock scene won't go well with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Later, even Sukumar dropped this idea but soon after the production stage, he told Ram Charan he doesn't need to kiss the heroine and just need to go close to her and with the help of the technology he will cheat it with VFX. While Ram Charan agreed this time but once the shoot started, he reportedly ended up kissing Samantha. Though later, the actress clarified that they didn't kissed in the film and said, “It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock." Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Ram Charan: 7 South actors who have cemented their place in the 100 crore club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

Rangasthalam, which also featured Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, , Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles, was produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan for the company Mythri Movie Makers. The music of the film was composed by DSP. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli under severe pressure to release the Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt starrer directly on OTT?