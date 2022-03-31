Budget of SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu to be grander than that of RRR? Here's all we know

SS Rajamouli has set the bar high with RRR. First, he created the world of Baahubali and took audiences to a great level of entertainment. With Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's film RRR, SS Rajamouli proved that he is the king when it comes to larger-than-life films. Well, with his next film with Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, it seems SS Rajamouli wants to go all out in terms of its budget. It is expected to be more than that of RRR and we bet you will be left stumped to know how much! Also Read - Attack Vs RRR: John Abraham to face STIFF competition from SS Rajamouli? To open at THIS figure at the box office

While RRR has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film's budget is said to be Rs 800 crore. The film is going to be produced by ace producer KL Narayana under his banner Sri Durga Arts. It is reportedly going to be the most expensive film ever made in the Telugu film industry. Just like Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR, this film is also going to release in multiple languages. The story of this film is being written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and is expected to be on par with that of a James Bond movie. Reports suggest that the shooting for this film will take place in the Jungles of Africa.

While RRR took almost 4 years to complete, it remains to be seen how long will it take for this untitled film of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu to hit theatres. RRR was also affected by the pandemic and fans are hoping that SS Rajamouli's next will take shorter time. We all have our fingers crossed.