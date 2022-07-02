Dhanush has announced his next big film in the lead, Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for critically acclaimed movies like Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. Captain Miller is being presented by Sathya Jyothi Films, a production house that has created a prestigious yardstick in the Tamil film industry, by never failing to dish out some of the most cherished classics every decade, many of which also went on to become big commercial entertainers. The esteemed studio is now collaborating with National award-winning actor Dhanush for their new project. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: Aryan and Imlie separated for five years; Malini makes a re-entry

Dhanush's Captain Miller first look, script and budget

Captain Miller is being made on a grand scale, with a mammoth budget, worth of its as a period film. The starrer is set against the backdrops of the 1930s-40s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu,and Hindi. The team has also done one year of extensive pre-production phase to get every minute detail right. , known for his work in the franchise, RRR and Pushpa is penning the dialogues for the movie. The other crew members include G.V. Prakash (music), Shreyaas Krishna (DOP), Nagooran (editor), T. Ramalingam (art decoration), Poornima Ramasamy and Kavya Sriraam (costume design) and Dhilip Subbarayan (action).

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

Producer T.G. Thyagarajan opens up on Dhanush's Captain Miller

Producer T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, says, "I am elated to announce our prestigious project, Captain Miller, which I strongly believe will be one among the promising movies made at a grand scale from our production house. Working with iconic actor Dhanush has always been a great pleasure as our previous collaborations have been successful. When director Arun Matheswaran narrated the script to me and Dhanush, both of us were excited, and wanted to materialize in a grand scale. I have always admired the director Arun's unconventional thinking and maverick filmmaking methodologies to deliver exceptional movies are extraordinary. When he narrated the script, I was immensely impressed with his idea, and his engrossing screenwriting. It's great to have music director GV Prakash, whose Midas touch will escalate the stature of this movie. Every single actor and technician in this movie has already carved a niche of excellence, and their contribution is going to elevate 'Captain Miller' to a greater magnitude."

The official announcement for the rest of the cast is expected soon. G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are co-producing the film.