All eyes are on the South industry right now as there are some amazing releases around Sankranthi/Pongal. Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is releasing on 12th January. The Captain Miller trailer was released yesterday and fans loved it and how. Everyone is going gaga over the way Captain Miller trailer has been cut. The BGM and action have taken precedence alongside Dhanush who seems all set to lit the screens on fire. And now, the direction has made some interesting revelations about Captain Miller.

Captain Miller to be made in three parts reveals director Arun Matheswaran

Dhanush is winning hearts with his dacoit avatar, rugged charm and lethal body language in Captain Miller. Everyone is now eagerly looking forward to the release of Captain Miller. In an interaction with Cinema Vikatan, Arun Matheswaran revealed that Captain Miller is part 2 in the series. Yes, you read that right. The first and the third part of the movie will be released after the success of the upcoming new movie release. The first part will be a prequel and the third part will be a sequel. Well, releasing films in parts seems to be a fad these days. It is especially true in South films.

Arun Matheswaran shares that while writing the story, he felt that it should be made on a big budget. And for that, they needed a big star. He felt that Dhanush fit the bill perfectly. The director reveals Dhanush agreed to be a part of Captain Miller even before Rocky (Arun Matheswaran's film) released in cinemas. The director shared that such a trust is a big deal.

Watch this video of Dhanush here:

Captain Miller to be made in three parts, meet Captain Miller cast

Arun shares Dhanush's character has to go from a shy boy to an explosive fighter. He praised Dhanush for his acting chops saying that the actor carried the character amazingly and elevated every scene to the next level. Talking about the cast, apart from Dhanush, Captain Miller also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Edward Sonnenblick, Nassar and many more. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan have produced the film under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

