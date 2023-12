The reports of actor-turned-politician Vijaykanth's demise shocked the nation. He passed away at the age of 71. The actor was popularly known as Captain in the industry. As the reports of his death made it to the internet, a lot of celebrities mourned the loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture with Vijaykanth and mourned his demise. Stars like Chrianjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram and many more took to social media to express grief. In fact, Rajinikanth even stalled the shooting of his upcoming film in order to mourn the loss. Last evening, funeral was held where a lot of celebrities showed up to pay their last respects. Thalapathy Vijay who shared a very good bond with Captain Vijaykanth also arrived. However, chaos followed as he got mob whilst making his exit. Also Read - Leo 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms next movie with Thalapathy Vijay? Here's what we know

A video has gone viral on social media that shows that the crowd went crazy over Leo actor Thalapathy Vijay's arrival. Lots of people tried to touch him and it appeared that he had a tough time making back to his car. Despite tight security, he had brace the crowd. There's another video that also shows a slipper being flung at him. Thankfully it misses him and passes from behind. The video has gone viral on social media with many of Thalapathy Vijay's fans expressing their disappointment. Also Read - Leo OTT release: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt's global fans to wait longer; Netflix drops latest update

Check out the video of Thalapathy Vijay getting mobbed.

Did someone really throw shoes on vijay ? ? Condemnable behaviour! pic.twitter.com/Ag3OWEgFhb — WarLord (@Mr_Ashthetics) December 28, 2023

Apart from this, there's another video of Thalapathy Vijay that has gone viral from Vijaykanth's funeral. The actor appears completely shattered and torn whilst biding the final adieu to his Guru.

Here's a video of Thalapathy Vijay grieving at Vijaykanth's funeral.

never seen Thalapathy Vijay devastated like this before ??pic.twitter.com/46fXvokvPx — Actor Vijay FC (@ActorVijayFC) December 28, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijaykanth shared a close bond. It started when Thalapathy Vijay starred as a child artist in Vijaykanth's movie Vetri. The late actor appeared in many movies that were helmed by Thalapathy Vijay's father. There are reports stating that it was Vijaykanth who helped Thalapathy Vijay revive his career in the Tamil film industry. Actor Vijay got his first blockbuster hit in Sendhoorapandi in which he co-starred with Vijaykanth.