Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence are joining hands for Chandramukhi 2. It is a horror comedy movie written and directed by P Vasu. The makers had dropped an announcement online yesterday sharing that they will be sharing an interesting update today. And now, just a couple of minutes ago, the makers dropped a couple of posters and revealed the release date. Chandramukhi 2 is coming to entertain y'all on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Ready or not, a thrilling ride comes to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Chandramukhi 2 release date revealed

Lyca Productions which is producing Chandramukhi 2 has shared a couple of posters in all languages. The poster includes Raghava Lawrence who plays the lead role in the movie staring into a keyhole o a door. Through the keyhole of the door, golden light is streaming out. The door is locked using a trident. The door to Chandramukhi 2 will be opened from Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is arriving on 19th September. Kangana Ranaut is not seen in the posters. Chandramukhi 2 is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada language. Check out the multiple posters here:

Kangana Ranaut's heartfelt post on wrapping Chandramukhi 2

In March Kangana Ranaut shared two pics with Raghava Lawrence. The actress shared that she is finding it difficult to bid adieu to a lot of people from the sets. Kangana revealed that she did not have many pics with Raghava since they were always in costumes. Kangana request him to click a picture with her before they began shooting. She heaped praises on Lawrence talking about his tremendous journey in show business. The actress thanked him for his kindness, amazing sense of humour and all. She gushed about having a great time on sets.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post with Raghava Lawrence here:

Chandramukhi 2 cast

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Subiksha Krishnan and more. Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Chandanraj Parayan and A Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The music of Chandramukhi 2 is given by RRR music composer MM Keeravani.

Are you excited to watch Kangana Ranaut in a horror comedy and that too in the sequel of Chandramukhi 2?