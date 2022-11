Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She is currently gearing up and working on her next, Emergency. And the latest buzz states that Kangana has been approached for a lead role in South Movie, Chandramukhi sequel. Yes, you read that. The original movie starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead role. Chandramukhi is one of the most adored films and is considered to be one of the cult horror comedy movies. And now, the sequel is in the making. For Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut has been approached to play the lead role. Also Read - Ahead of Ranveer Singh in Cirkus, list of Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and other actors who did double roles and their box office collections

Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2

Kangana has always been fondly vocal about her love for regional cinema. She praised Kantara and more films and talked about how they are connected to the roots and have a different way of story-telling. And guess what? After her Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is heading South again. As per a report in ABPLive, Kangana will be seen as Chandramukhi in the sequel of the Jyothika and Rajinikanth starrer movie. Renowned film actor and director Raghava Lawrence will be stepping into the shoes of Rajinikanth while Kangana is into Jyothika's shoes, it seems. Kangana often grabs headlines in Entertainment News.

Check Kangana Ranaut's look from Emergency here:

Neeta Lulla describes Chandramukhi and shares her excitement

Neeta Lulla is designing the look of Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi. She describes Chandramukhi as a person who has a lot of grace in her every Adaa. She says that Chandramukhi's being is a walking spirit of dance. While the designer believes that it is going to be a challenging film, she expresses her excitement to work with Kangana Ranaut. "Her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can't wait to see what amalgamates in Chandramukhi 2," Neeta said, reports the portal.

Meanwhile, as per the report, Kangana Ranaut is going to begin shooting for Chandramukhi 2 in the first week of December. The actress will return to Emergency after wrapping the first schedule and will resume Chandramukhi 2 in January.