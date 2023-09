Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s much-awaited horror comedy film Chandramukhi 2 released in cinemas today. Directed by P. Vasu, the film is the sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyotika’s film Chandramukhi (2005). Featuring an ensemble cast of actors, Chandramukhi 2 has been set on a budget of reportedly over Rs 50 crore and released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Hours before its theatrical release, the film was reportedly leaked online and made available for free download on several pirated websites. The news comes days after director Vasu revealed that nearly 450 shots from the film’s shooting went missing, which led to the postponement from its initial release date. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2 movie review: Here's what netizens have to say about Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence horror-comedy

Chandramukhi 2 leaked online on pirated websites

Hours before its grand worldwide release, Chandramukhi 2 was leaked online on pirated websites. The news came as a disappointment to the fans of the horror-comedy film franchise who wanted to relish in the cinematic experience of the movie but caught glimpses from the film on social media platforms. The makers are reportedly upset with the news of the film's availability for free download.

Chandramukhi 2 footage went missing

In an interview, director P. Vasu revealed that 450 shots from the film's footage went missing while editing, which led to the postponement of the film's release date from September 15 to September 28. The filmmaker said that he was shocked and nearly 150 technicians were searching for the film shots for 4 days and later got hold of them.

Chandramukhi 2 cast, plot and all you need to know

Starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast of actors including Vadivelu, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Maria, Suresh Menon and Subiksha Krishnan. Raghava will be stepping into Rajinikanth’s shoes for the sequel, while Kangana will be essaying the titular role played by Jyotika in the first film.

The plot of the film revolves around the family of Vettaiyan Raja, who return to their ancestral home to perform a puja. Unknowingly, the family reawakens the spirits of Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja and reignites their centuries-old feud.