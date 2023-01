Kangana Ranaut was busy shooting her directorial film Emergency, and a few days back she wrapped the shoot. The actress is in the headlines continuously after her Twitter account got restored. She had been tweeting about the film industry and commenting on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan. Amid this, she shared a special update on her next film. Kangana Ranaut gave an update on her Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses Rs 400 crore mark in record time, Rakhi Sawant's mother last rites and more

The Dhakad actress announced that she is rehearsing the climax song of starrer Chandramukhi 2. Looks like she doesn't want to take a break from shooting. Right after completing Emergency shoot, she is now preparing for her second Tamil movie. The filming is currently happening at a rapid speed and Kangana is prepping for climax song. She shared the update through social media.

Taking to her Twitter account announced that she has started rehearsing the climax song for 2. She added that is being choreographed by Kala Masterji and the song is composed by Golden Globe Award winner Keeravani, and said such an honor. The Varaai song of Chadramukhi is a big hit having a massive fanbase. Fans are expecting Kangana to deliver the same magic.

Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji…

Song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri M.M Keeravani ji

Directed by legendary Shri P. Vasu ji…

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the popular film titled Chandramukhi. It has immense hype down in the south and is one of the best horror films. Kangana will play the lead role of a graceful dancer in the sequel of Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster film. Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead in the movie directed by and produced by Lyca productions.

On the work front, apart from Chandramukhi 2 Kangana Ranaut has Emergency set to release this year. She will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and has herself directed the movie. In the pipeline, she also has Tejas in which she will play an Air Force pilot.