Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s recently released horror-comedy film Chandramukhi 2 is winning hearts at the box office. Despite facing a tough clash against several new releases including The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, the film managed to hold steady at the box office and has so far collected over Rs 28 crore in India. Directed by P. Basu, the film marks the sequel to the Rajinikanth and Jyotika-starrer Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005. While Chandramukhi 2 continues to win over the audiences in theatres, the OTT rights to the film have reportedly been sold to a leading digital streaming platform for a whopping price. Also Read - Box office collection update: Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, The Vaccine War and more

Chandramukhi 2 plot

The film revolves around a man who owns the haunted Vettaiyan Palace, and rents it out to a rich family. The family arrives in the ancestral village to perform a ritual, but unknowingly set lose the ghost of Chandramukhi. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Rajinikanth pens an emotional letter for Raghava Lawrence, P Vasu; does not mention Kangana Ranaut

Chandramukhi 2 cast

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Chandramukhi, the film stars Raghava Lawrence in a dual role as Pandiyan and Vettaiyan. Other cast members include Lakshmi Menon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh and Subiksha Krishnan. The film was released in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more films' box office early estimates

Trending Now

Chandramukhi 2 OTT rights sold to a leading platform

Chandramukhi 2 released theatrically on September 28, 2023 and received positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The OTT rights to Chandramukhi 2 have reportedly been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 8 crore.

Chandramukhi 2 OTT release date

After a successful run in theatres, Chandramukhi 2 is expected to make its OTT debut 6-8 weeks after its theatrical run. The film is expected to make its digital premiere in mid-November or early December.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the film Tejas. The makers of the film released a special teaser on Monday, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Kangana in a fauji avatar. The actor will be playing the role of a pilot in the film and the trailer will be released on Indian Air Force Day on October 8. Tejas will be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.