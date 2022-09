Actor is currently busy shooting for Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to 's 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi. The movie will be directed by and Raghava, who is playing the lead role, has turned into a beast for the film. He has beefed up for his role and his dreadful physical transformation will surely give you the chills. Also Read - Before Bachchhan Paandey, check out Akshay Kumar movies like Hera Pheri, Rowdy Rathore and more that were South remakes

Sharing his beast look on Twitter, Raghava thanked his trainer Siva master for bringing a drastic change in his physical appearance and also expressed his gratitude for every small effort that he has taken to transform himself to get into the skin of his role.

"Hi everyone, I want to share two things with you. Firstly, I want to share a small effort I'm taking to transform my body for Chandramukhi 2. Thanks to my trainer Siva master for bringing this change. I need all your blessings," he tweeted. The first schedule of Chandramukhi 2 was in Karnataka's Mysuru, and the schedule was wrapped up last month.

Hi everyone, Thanks for all your wishes on my body transformation. All credits go to my Trainer Siva master. Thank you, master. Love you ? If anyone wants to start your fitness journey, Reach out to him @SivaWorldgym pic.twitter.com/WVRJdP8rBy — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) September 14, 2022

The first part, which was produced by Sivaji Productions as its 50th film in 2005, had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, , Nayanthara, Nasser and among others. The remake of the Malayalam super hit Manachitrathazhu, Chandramukhi was directed by P. Vasu and went on to emerge a phenomenal success.

The film's music will be composed by MM Keeravaani, cinematography by RD Rajasekar, has art direction by Thotta Tharani. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has huge expectations riding on it as it is a sequel to the blockbuster Chandramukhi.