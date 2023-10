Fans of Chandramukhi 2 will get to see star Raghava Lawrence in Jigarthanda Double X next. That movie is going to release on Diwali. The original movie was released in 2014. Jigarthanda is a cult gangster comedy, and fans had been demanding a reboot/sequel of the film since a long time. Now, Jigarthanda Double X is coming with Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. It seems the budget of the movie is huge. The original Jigarthanda was made on a budget of Rs 10 crores. It made Rs 35 crores at the box office. This one has a bigger budget, which is officially supposed to be above Rs 35 crores.

Is Jigarthanda Double X really made on a budget of Rs 100 crores?

Earlier, it was said that Jigarthanda Double X has a budget of Rs 40 crores. But Raghava Lawrence himself confirmed at the press met, that the budget of the movie is Rs 100 crores. He also said he was supposed to play Assault Sethu in the original film. Bobby Simha played the role and won multiple awards for the same. Raghava Lawrence said he was unhappy after watching the original thinking he missed out on a memorable character. He was quoted as saying, "But now, I’m so happy that Instead of acting in a 20-crore film, I’ve now done a 100 crore film."

Chandramukhi 2 crosses the Rs 50 crore mark?

Chandramukhi 2 has made Rs 50 crores worldwide. It is the biggest hit for Kangana Ranaut after a really lean phase. Raghava Lawrence is in a double role in the movie. Fans have liked the pairing of Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. Karthik Subbaraj said he hoped that Jigarthanda Double X would be a big a success as Petta. In between, movies like Mahaan and Jagame Thandhiram came on OTT. The filmmaker is known for his unique storytelling in the industry.

The first song from Jigarthanda Double X is already out. Mammadura looks like it is a bonafide party anthem. Santhosh Narayanan is the music composer for the film. Let us see what SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence have in store for fans!