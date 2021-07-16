Chatrapathi Remake Launch: SS Rajamouli makes Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Bollywood debut all the more special! Read how

Today, we saw the grand launch of Chatrapathi remake, which will mark the Bollywood debut of south actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. The opening ceremony was a huge affair as we saw master filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed the original film featuring in the lead role, clapping for the muhurat shot, on the other hand, the camera was switched on by Rama Rajamouli. The first shot was directed by AM Ratnam and the writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the story of the film handed over the script to the team. The original movie also featured , Shafi, and in pivotal roles. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2005 with the distributor share of around Rs 22 crore. Also Read - Rakshasudu movie review: A riveting thriller that hardly let's you breath

The film will be produced by 's Pen Studios. Speaking about the remake, Jayantilal said in a statement, "Chatrapathi is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities." The film will be directed by V V Vinayak, who helmed films like Aadi, Bunny, and others. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has utilized the Lockdown break to completely prepare himself for the film in this break. Reports also suggest that , and Pooja Hedge are in the race to play female lead in the remake.

So, are you excited for this remake? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.