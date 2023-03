After a long wait, the teaser of the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi is out today on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami and is taking the internet on storm. Starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the lead role, Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak. The original Chatrapathi was made by Prabhas and Rajamouli. It's a blockbuster hit in Telugu and after so many years, it is remade in Hindi and receiving love from all across. Also Read - As we wait for Radhe Shyam new release date, Top 5 Prabhas films to stream on OTT platforms today

Sreenivas Bellamkonda is getting launched in Bollywood through the famous production house Pen Studios'. The film is currently in the post-production phase.

Recently, the film's first look was unveiled to a tremendous response. Today, the makers launched the film's teaser, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The teaser begins with a dialogue describing the real meaning of Chatrapathi. "Everyone is concerned for themselves, but the one who is concerned for others is called Chatrapathi."

Then, the rest of the teaser is filled with highly intense action episodes presenting the protagonist in a completely mass and power-packed character. The action choreography is done mass-appealingly, wherein Bellamkonda brings mightiness to the character with his powerful portrayal.

Bellamkonda took the best care to play the role that was originally essayed by Prabhas. From building a chiselled physique to getting into the skin of the powerful character to performing breath-taking stunts, to showing aggression, Bellamkonda wins brownie points for all his efforts. Director VV Vinayak shows how good he is at handling mass and action entertainers.

Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad who penned the story for the original is the writer for the remake version as well. Nizar Ali Shafi who worked for several Telugu and Tamil movies cranked the camera, while Bollywood’s upcoming composer Tanishk Bagchi scores the music.

Sunil Babu, one of India's busiest technicians, is the production designer. Mayur Puri provides the dialogues for the film.

Chatrapathi will hit the cinemas on May 12th in the summer.