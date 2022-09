Weighing in on star power, megastar and his son had come together for 's directorial Acharya. However, the movie turned out to be one of the biggest debacles for the megastar. The investors too did not expect the film to be such a disaster. However, Chiranjeevi has no qualms in accepting the fact that Acharya has been a dud while lauding Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 on their success. Also Read - Gauahar Khan supports Ranbir Kapoor's joke on wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain; people call her a 'hypocrite'

"After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure),” Chiranjeevi told reporters at the pre-release event of First Day First Show. Also Read - Rift between Allu Arjun and uncle Chiranjeevi-cousin Ram Charan widening? Stylish Star's father Allu Aravind clarifies

As Acharya was being played in empty theatres, the producers had decided to go for an early OTT release in the hope of at least covering some losses. The film's debacle has also been a disaster for Koratala Siva, who was billed as a 'fail-proof' director before the film's release. It was then reported that Ram Charan reportedly made up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: From Khaidi to Shankar Dada — Must-watch films of South's megastar

Advertisement

Unfazed by the lukewarm reception to Acharya at the box office, Chiranjeevi is now working on several projects with the younger lot of directors. With Godfather all set to release later this year, and Bholaa Shankar due early next year, Chiranjeevi is definitely on a roll.