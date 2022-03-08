Megastar Chiranjeevi and Rebel Star Prabhas have come out in strong support for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, sharing heartfelt post profusely thanking the politician. So, why have two of the biggest names in the Telugu cinema vociferously expressed their solidarity and gratitude for Jagan Mohan Reddy? Well, it has got to do with the long-standing bone of contention between the Telugu film industry and the Andhra Pradesh government regarding a cap on the ticket rates, which the AP CM has finally resolved to relax, leading to immense satisfaction within Tollywood that has been aptly voiced by both Chiranjeevi and Prabhas. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Prabhas considers this film with Pooja Hegde a big risk; here's why

Penning his thoughts in his native Telugu dialect on hiss official Twitter handle; Chiranjeevi's words can be translated into: “The CM of AP YS Jagan garu is so very thoughtful about the Telugu film industry. We, as an industry, are happy with the ticket price hikes. The 5th show permission pertaining to low budget movies is a warm gesture as well.” Check out the actor's tweet below: Also Read - Beast audio launch: Here's all you can look forward to at the Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde film event

On the other hand, Radhe Shyam actor took to his official Facebook page to put his thoughts into words. “I would like to thank the Chief Minister of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu, Perni Nani garu for understanding the concerns of the Telugu Film fraternity and for supporting us through the new revised ticket prices,” read his FB post. Check it out here... Also Read - Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and father Mahesh Bhatt bond over this weird quality of the RRR actress

The new governmental directive for ticket rates both in high-end and mid-budget multiplexes as also single screens in Telangana will come into effect right from the release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, releasing on 1th March, which will also massively benefit S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and in an extended cameo, which also releases two weeks later.