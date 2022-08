Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest names not just in the South film industry but across the nation. The star who celebrates his birthday today is known for his charismatic persona and powerful acting chops. It is indeed a big honour and a dream come true opportunity for any actor or actress to feature alongside the legendary Chiranjeevi. But did you know that actresses like Sai Pallavi and Trisha Krishnan rejected the opportunities to star opposite the mighty Chiranjeevi in his recent film? Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer FINALLY locks its release date

Why did reject Bhola Shankar?

Sai Pallavi was offered 's Bhola Shankar. However, she rejected the film. She was reportedly offered to play Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. It was at an event that Chiranjeevi had revealed about the same. He joked that he was happy with Sai Pallavi's decision to not play his sister on screen as he would like to do a romantic film with her. He stated that he would like to do a duet with her and had she signed Bhola Shankar and played his sister, it would have ruined his plans. This left everyone surprised. Then Sai Pallavi also responded to all the hoopla around her decision. At the pre-release event of Love Story, Sai Pallavi stated that she is scared to feature in remakes and thus she did not sign Bhola Shankar. The film was a remake of Tamil film Vedalam.

Why did reject Acharya?

Apart from Sai Pallavi, Trisha Krishnan has also rejected an offer of a role in a film starring Chiranjeevi. She was reportedly offered Acharya that also starred . Chiranjeevi had expressed shock over Trisha's decision to walk out of the film. As reported by indiaherald.com, Trisha walked out of the film due to some personal reasons. To a Tamil Weekly, she reportedly said, "I don't have anything personal to reject such a big offer. I was totally grappled due to my personal problems and I was having a mood out. I am not in a stable position to shoot for a movie and I don't want to ruin such a big project with my presence. The off-state mind can definitely be seen on the big screen. So I just walked out of the offer." Earlier, some reports suggest that it was because of creative differences with the makers of the film that Trisha opted out.