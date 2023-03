Stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin have joined hands together once again with director Venky Kudumula. Popularly called the #VNRTrio, the three of them worked together for Bheeshma, one of the biggest blockbusters in Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin’s careers. Their new film has been launched today with a pooja ceremony which saw many celebrities from the Telugu film industry and it was a special day for them as Megastar Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while director Bobby switched on the camera. Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot. Hanu Raghavapudi and Buchibabu Sana handed over the script to the makers. Also Read - Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts once again; reveals she touches house help’s feet everyday, here's why

Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in pink traditional attire as she participates in the pooja. The movie is being produced by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers and is going to be another big-budget film that is made under the banner. The makers created a lot of curiosity with the announcement video which was funny, yet promised this movie is going to be more entertaining and more adventurous.

Rashmika Mandanna was launched in the Telugu film industry by Venky Kudumula’s Chalo. Surprisingly, this film was his directorial debut as well. This film is going to be one made by three good friends who are looking forward to telling some good and interesting stories to the audiences out there.

The shoot of film is expected to go on floors in month May and if everything works as per the plan, it will be released either in December this year or in early 2024. GV Prakash Kumar scores the music, while Sai Sriram will crank the camera. Prawin Pudi is the editor and Raam Kumar is the art director. The other details of the movie will be revealed later.

Cast: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and others