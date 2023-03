Allu Arjun is now a megastar. He is among the most popular stars not just down South but across the nation. He is loved and admired by millions. Especially after the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has reached a new level of stardom. For all his fans, it is a big moment as the star has completed 20 long years in the industry. As reported, Allu Arjun's debut movie had released on March 28, 2023. The Pushpa 2 star took to his social media accounts to pen a sweet note for his fans and well-wishers to express gratitude. Now, Chiranjeevi has penned a heartwarming note for Bunny. Also Read - Ram Charan Vs Allu Arjun: What’s brewing among the Mega cousins? Why the Pushpa star didn't wish the birthday boy?

On Twitter, Chiranjeevi wished Allu Arjun on completing 20 years in the industry. He also wrote that the childhood memories of the star are still fresh in his mind but of course, time flies. Chiranjeevi is delighted to see how Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself and become a Icon Star. Reacting to this post, Allu Arjun thanked his 'Chikababi' for all the blessings and wishes.

Check out Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun's posts below:

Dear Bunny @alluarjun so heartening u hv completd 20 fab yrs in films.Memories of yr childhud r still fresh & yet hw time flies! Delighted 2 see hw U carvd a niche & grown as a Pan India Star,as an Icon Star! Wishing U scale greater heights in yrs 2 cme & win mny more hearts!?? pic.twitter.com/3lVln4SBUI — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2023

Thank you soo much for your wonderful blessing & wishes . Will always carry gratitude in my heart forever . Thank you chikababi ? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 29, 2023

For the uneversed, Allu Arjun is Chiranjeevi's nephew. Chiranjeevi is married to Surekha Konidala who is Allu Arjun's aunt. is Allu Arjun's cousin brother.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa 2. The film directed by is in the making and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. Given the craze for Pushpa, fans are desperate to know what is in store for them with Pushpa: The Rule.