Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya postponed; Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also likely to be delayed to avoid clash?

The third wave of the pandemic is against playing havoc with release dates. Chiranjeevi's Acharya has been postponed. It was supposed to come out on February 4, 2022. Fans were very excited about Acharya as it has the hit pair of Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. It seems Ram Charan was not originally considered for the role. In a recent interview, he thanked SS Rajamouli for giving him time to shoot for Acharya. In the past, father and son have done small cameos in each other's movies. As of now, Acharya has been postponed indefinitely. The calendar seems to have gone for a toss.

It looks like Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also miss its release date of April 1, 2022. It was initially supposed to come on Sankranthi. Now, Mahesh Babu is under home quarantine. He has tested positive for COVID-19. The superstar can resume work from February 2022. Some parts of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are remaining to be shot. Today, we got the news that Keerthy Suresh has also tested positive for COVID-19. She is the leading lady of the movie. The film made by Parshuram is set against a bank fraud.

Fans were super excited about Sarkaru Vaari Paata due to the new look of Mahesh Babu. He is flaunting a new hairstyle and tattoo in the movie. After a leg injury, Mahesh Babu got diagnosed with COVID-19. Of late, he is also dealing with the demise of his elder brother, Ramesh Babu. We are yet to get any official announcement from the makers!