Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's baby girl is called Klin Kaara Konidela. They welcomed a baby girl 10 days ago. The proud parents and grandparents are on cloud nine on her birth and have been pampering her with all the love and care, no doubt. When Ram Charan and Upasana were taking home their daughter from the hospital, RC had told the media that they will soon reveal the name of their baby girl to everyone. And today's the day. Mega Princess' name has finally been revealed by none other than her excited grandfather, megastar Chiranjeevi. It's a unique and beautiful name indeed. Also Read - Ram Charan’s Mega Princess gets a gold cradle worth Rs 1 crore by the Ambanis on her naming ceremony?

Chiranjeevi reveals Mega Princess' real name and the meaning to everyone

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter is called Klin Kaara Konidela. Chiranjeevi who excitedly revealed that RC and Upasana have welcomed a baby girl in the family soon after her birth, also revealed her name by taking to his social media handle. The megastar has been sharing his excitement and deets about the little one on Twitter. And this time, Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself with his granddaughter. Also Read - Ram Charan turns into a protective daddy as he covers daughter's face from public and media glare [View Pics]

Also present in the frame are Klin Kaara's other three grandparents, that is, Upasana's mom and dad, Shobana and Anil Kamineni, and Ram Charan's mom too. The four of them are traditionally dressed. Klin Kaara is resting in her cradle. It seems the family organised an elaborate ceremony on the name-keeping day. It is such an aesthetically pleasing picture. Upasana also shared pictures from the ceremony in which she and Ram Charan are also in the picture alongside the four grandparents and Mega Princess. The pics are going viral in entertainment news right now. Also Read - Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni daughter's first pic leaked? Here's the truth about viral baby girl

Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet and Upasana Kamineni's Instagram post below:

And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ‘.. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. ‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of divine Mother ‘Shakthi’ .. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it .. All of us are sure the… pic.twitter.com/vy3I0jaS4o — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

What does Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter's name mean?

Klin Kaara is taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama. The mama bear writes that it signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. Chiranjeevi on the other hand gushed that it is an embodiment of nature. The name Klin Kaara encapsulates the supreme power of the divine mother 'Shakthi'. He is sure that the little one will imbibe all of these qualities while growing up. The megastar is truly enchanted on having a baby girl as a granddaughter.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed a baby girl on 20th June. When asked the Game Changer actor who she looks like, he humoured the media saying that she looks just like him. Welcome to the world once again, Klin Kaara.