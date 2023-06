, the megastar of the Telugu film industry is known for his charitable work. He runs blood banks for the assistance of patients in the state and beyond. Chiranjeevi has also stressed on how regular health check ups can avoid future complications, and early diagnosis can be a blessing. He said that he got a colon test done. It seems he was detected with polyps which were removed. They were benign (non-cancerous) in nature. Polyps are small growths in tissues that happen in various parts of the body. If they are malignant then they can be very dangerous for a human being. Also Read - While Arjun Kapoor can't make chai, here's looking at Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors who are excellent chefs

Now, some entertainment sites reported that Chiranjeevi survived cancer. This is obviously not true and scary reporting. The star took to Twitter to lambast such kind of reporting. He said that people who did not understand things should not assume stuff. Also Read - Chiranjeevi pens heartwarming note for Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun as he completes 20 years in the industry; says, 'Memories of your childhood...'

కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితం నేనొక క్యాన్సర్ సెంటర్ ని ప్రారంభించిన సందర్భంగా క్యాన్సర్ పట్ల అవగాహన పెరగాల్సిన అవసరం గురించి మాట్లాడాను. రెగ్యులర్ గా మెడికల్ టెస్టులు చేయించుకుంటే క్యాన్సర్ రాకుండా నివారించవచ్చు అని చెప్పాను. నేను అలర్ట్ గా వుండి కొలోన్ స్కోప్ టెస్ట్… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

Fans of the actor are also enraged with those who have spread such news. This report caused mild panic in his legion of fans. Chiranjeevi is hail and hearty so there is no need to worry. Also Read - Ram Charan Vs Allu Arjun: What’s brewing among the Mega cousins? Why the Pushpa star didn't wish the birthday boy?

Chiranjeevi has a few projects in hand. The big one is Bhola Shankar. Meher Ramesh is the director of the same. and are the actresses. On the personal front, he is looking forward to being a grandfather. and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child.