Chiranjeevi to decide the fate of Ram Charan's next biggie [Check Exclusive details]

Undoubtedly, the craze for Ram Charan Tej among his fans has increased post the release of RRR. His performance and looks made audiences go gaga over him. So the craze for his upcoming projects too have increased. The next biggie where fans will get to see Ram Charan enthrall all is tentatively titled #RC15. Ram Charan Tej is currently busy with his upcoming film which is being directed by Shankar of Robot fame. The film has Kiara Advani as the leading lady and will release in multiple languages. The thrilling project has an ensemble cast comprising Naveen Chandra, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore.

In addition, it also has Malayalam actors Jayaram, Sunil and Tamil director SJ Suryah playing pivotal roles. Majority of the shoot for the film has been completed already and a few portions are still pending. Post this film, Charan has to begin shooting for his next with director Gowtham Tinnanuri who directed the Telugu and Hindi versions of Jersey. This film will be produced by UV Creations of Radhe Shyam. We have an update on this film for all the fans out there. A source from the industry informed us, "Gowtham is yet to give the final narration of the story to Chiranjeevi garu. Once that is finalised, the film will go on floors. It is going to be an interesting project and Charan will be seen playing quite a different role when compared to the ones he's done already."

Vikram Reddy, one of the producers of UV Creations is childhood bestie of Ram Charan Tej and they have been waiting to make a film together for a long time now. This project was announced last year but Charan has been busy with RRR, Acharya and #RC15. Besides the Gowtham directorial, Charan has a film with Sukumar as well. It is said that Charan will team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj also soon. An official confirmation is awaited.