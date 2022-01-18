Oh No! Just after fans were left shocked with Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce news, another speculation is doing the rounds. Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja has changed her name to Sreeja Konidela on her Instagram handle. Earlier, it was Sreeja Dhev. She has just changed her name on the same. Rumours of the two heading for a divorce had been doing the rounds since a couple of months. Fans are wondering if the two will soon make a formal announcement on the same. Kalyan Dhev's last movie was Super Machi. It did not get any support from Chiranjeevi or his family members on social media. People had begun speculating if things were alright between the two families. Also Read - Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj divorces wife after 12 years of marriage; says, 'it's more painful than death'

Sreeja Konidela had made headlines when she married a software engineer, Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007. She had eloped to marry him. Sreeja Konidela ended her marriage in 2011 claiming that her in-laws demanded dowry. Her former husband is now a part of the Bharatiya Janta Party. In 2016, she got married to Kalyan Dhev. He is an actor and son of a famous businessman, Captain Kishan. His family owns a jewellery business. There is no statement from the side of Chiranjeevi's family or that of Kalyan Dhev.

Sreeja Konidela is mom to two daughters, Nivrathi and Navishka. Chiranjeevi met up with CM YS Jagan Reddy to discuss his political ambitions. He is also busy with his projects like Acharya. We have to wait for a formal announcement from the two. We hope the speculations are not true.