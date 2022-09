It has come 12 years too late, but as the age-old adage goes – 'better late than never'. Chiyaan Vikram has been conferred with the Tamil Nadu State Award for his 2010 film, Raavanan, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. That has in now way dampened the spirit or occasion for Vikram, who took to his official Twitter handle to share a throwback video from the film along with Aishwarya Rai, which he captioned: “Many thanks to Veera for this appreciation and respect. Also to my director Mani Ratnam sir. #Ravanan. ” The joy is palpable. Check it out below: Also Read - Before Ponniyin Selvan: I, here's looking at 5 hit South Indian movies starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra took a roaring opening in Chennai, with occupancy as high as 61% from the early morning shows itself. Coimbatore and Trichy were also very high, registering morning occupancies of 73% and 90% respectively while Pondicherry, one of the territories where Vikram boasts a sizeable fan-following outside of Tamil Nadu, also had a high occupancy of 86%. Cobra, which also stars Srinidhi Shetty, boasted a box office opening of ₹15 crore nett, with the maximum chunk of business no doubt coming from Tamil Nadu. It was a decent start, but the film needed to hold well till Sunday to emerge a profitable venture in the long run, which it didn't.

After taking a good opening of ₹17 crore gross across India, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra is now in free fall, having dropped by 70% on day 2 and dipping further since then. If 4 days since its release, Cobra has just managed ₹30 crore gross pan-India – a highly disappointing figure – and it now looks like the writing is well and truly on the wall.