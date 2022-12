Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their first Christmas with their twin boys. The two shared the first picture on social media from the party with their boys and left the internet gushing. The head-over-heels love couple looked super happy as they looked at their babies adorably. Filmmaker Vignesh captioned the post as, 'Uyir , Ulagam , Nayan , Wikki & family wish you a Merry Christmas & a Happy NewYear. Wit love in abundance! And honest prayers To God to give everyone all the happiness and blessings to live a life that u have always dreamt about !' In the picture, Nayanthara was seen sitting on the floor wherein she was holding son in her arms and Vignesh sat on the couch holding the other boy close to him. Also Read - Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: These South Indian actresses are the richest [Watch Video]

The couple did not reveal the faces of their babies and edited with red and white Santa hats and also added funky stickers. Nayanthara wore a grey top while Vignesh wore a dark grey T-shirt paired with denims. The twin boys were seen twinning in red.

Have a look at Vignesh Shivan's picture -

The Jawan actress posted the first photo of their twin boys from the happy moment as they celebrated Diwali as she welcomed her little bundles of joy at home. The couple announced the good news to the entire world with a cute social media post and fans could not take their eyes off them. Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed their twin boys through surrogacy. The two got married in June this year in Chennai in the presence of their family members and close friends. South superstar and were also part of their grand wedding.

Nayanthara made her first public appearance post her twin boys as she attended the Connect show. Nayanthara will be seen sharing the screen space with Pathaan actor in Jawan film. The film will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.