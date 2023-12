South actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun celebrated Christmas together. For those who don't know, it's a every year Christmas ritual for both the actor to celebrate the festival together along with their respective families. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and their respective cousins and close friends came together to celebrate the festival of joy and happiness. Be it playing secret Santa, decorating Christmas tree or having Christmas delicacies, the yearly Christmas bash ogives Ram and Allu a chance for a get together which is filled with laugh, love and surreal moments. Allu Arjun recently shared picture from the Christmas celebration on his respective social media.

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Animal: Is this when Sandeep Reddy Vanga begins shooting for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor?

Christmas 2023: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun joins newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

In the below picture you can see how Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, newlywed Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are beaming with joy as they celebrate Christmas. While Varu and Lavanya choose to go for the red color theme, Ram and Allu were seen wearing black color. In the backdrop of the below photo one can see the lighting which is adding the perfect charm to the picture. Check out the picture below. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here's how much South Indian celebs charge for an Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Also Read - KGF star Yash to Allu Arjun, know the education qualifications of wives of South Indian superstars

Trending Now

On work front Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa 2. It was speculated that post Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was bashed for its violence and misogynistic approach the makers of Pushpa 2 decided to tone down the film as the movie also has some elements of violence. Talking about Ram Charan he didn't had any release in the year 2023. His next movie is titled as Game Changer. The movie which is directed by S. Shankar will also star Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Ram and his wife Upasana were blessed with their first child this year. The couple was blessed with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June 2023.