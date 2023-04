Citadel World Premiere starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden was held in London a couple of days ago. The global premiere was also attended by Citadel Indian Chapter cast and crew including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and director duo Raj and DK. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan also interacted with the media assembled there for Citadel World premiere. And the Shaakuntalam actress' accent has grabbed eyeballs now. Yes, after Jr NTR's accent at Golden Globes and Oscars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's accent has become the talk of the town. Also Read - Varun Dhawan birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Citadel co-star with UNSEEN video of him trying to speak in Telugu [Watch]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's accent at Citadel world premiere goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about her experience of attending the global premiere of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci starrer Citadel. The actress is heard saying that she "is very, very excited to be a part of such a big universe". She adds that Citadel universe is connecting different countries and it's great to get a world stage. "It's a big deal for us," Samantha is heard saying while Varun Dhawan nods his head in agreement. Her video has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News and is going viral right now.

Watch the video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the Citadel world premiere here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's accent grabs the attention of the netizens

Just like Jr NTR, Samantha has made news for her accent as well. Jr NTR's accent was widely discussed when he was seen touring the US for the promotion of his film RRR as it was nominated for various international awards. His accent on the Oscars red carpet and Golden Globes red carpet went viral on Twitter immediately. And the same goes for Shaakuntalam beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The accent has got a mixed response from the Tweeples. Check out the tweets below:

I adore her a lot but the way she is faking her accent ?

She shud hv spoke in Indian accent only — Shankar Prasad (@Shankar_prasadd) April 22, 2023

Its her accent... She is a englo indian... — Samantha family ❤ (@angelfernand21) April 22, 2023

My name is SaMannnnthaa — ▙ ▞▚ ▟▛ █▬█ ▞▚ ?? (@basha_RTF) April 23, 2023

Better than akram — MAHESH !! (@MaheshReddyHere) April 24, 2023

Someone remind her she’s from kerala https://t.co/booPuGu9WJ — AM Ratnam Fan (@RSK_Since1996) April 23, 2023

Why do celebs like #NTR and #Samantha want to make learning western accent look cool...Its Goat shit. We can launch Rockets with our very own Indian accent? Ps: this is not a fan war just my concern on indian complicating things.pic.twitter.com/rZFhAbQJyC https://t.co/OYBQ0faN2B — Rebellion✨ (@FoxriverTFI) April 23, 2023

I want Twitter doctors to debate about her condition right now https://t.co/UHxy96SHjl pic.twitter.com/H1GP7ADlds — Railway Poorna (@Railway__Poorna) April 23, 2023

Taggipoyinda fever. More Shakti to fighter https://t.co/EjScoAW6G8 — New Soul (@Gen_Movie_buff) April 23, 2023

Wow what an accent Proud moment for Priya . @priyathamKING https://t.co/mpHAWAThR2 — ₳ ₭ ? (@itsmeGAK) April 23, 2023

Not defending sam here but Usa lo or western parts lo they make fun of our

" indian accent " it kind of became a stereotypical joke and a racist thing tbh so manaki aathi ga anipinchina its better if our stars break it whenever they are representing us in these platforms imo?‍♂️ https://t.co/yWTmewHv8J — Deepu (@_SeethaRamaRaju) April 23, 2023

No effect from flash lights no tears with fake accent ?????? the sympathy dogs where r u now pic.twitter.com/LBeVT41col — Chatrapathi (@Rebel_Kartheek) April 23, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a style statement in Black

The actress wore a stunning co-ord set from Victoria Beckham's collection. The designer also gave a shout out to Samantha on her social media handle and said that she looked incredible. Samantha also wore a statement Bvlgari Serpenti neckpiece and a wristlet that grabbed the attention of fashion critics. Meanwhile, after the premiere, Samantha was seen exploring London with the team of the Citadel Indian chapter.