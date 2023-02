Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Nainital, Uttarakhand as she is busy shooting for Russo Brothers' upcoming project Citadel. The gorgeous actress Samantha took to her Instagram as she gave a sneak peek into her Nanital shoot as she prepares hard for Citadel. Samantha shared a video of undergoing rigorous training for high-octane action sequences as she preps well for the shoot. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to NOT appear in Pushpa 2, KGF star Yash meets PM Modi and more

Samantha took to her Instagram story as she shared a video of her practice session from the action sequences that she performed with action director Yannick Ben. Samantha can be seen nailing punches at eight-degree celsius. The oh-so-hot actress looked gorgeous in orange athleisure. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses another song in Allu Arjun film despite being offered THIS whopping amount?

Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video -

Well, and will be seen doing action sequences in the series. The makers have also reportedly roped in a Hollywood action director for martial arts training. If reports are to be believed then the major part of the series has been shot in Mumbai and its later parts will be shot in Eastern European countries. Also Read - Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers prayers at Palani Murugan temple; Climbs 600 steps barefoot

Talking about the upcoming project, Samantha and Varun's chemistry will surely impress audiences in Raj and DK's Citadel. The makers had released a poster wherein Samantha looked uber-hot in a brown leather jacket that she paired with denim. Citadel is an Indian adaptation of the International series which is created by Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and will be seen in the global version of the series.