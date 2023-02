Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the brightest shining stars from the South Film industry. The actress has proved her mettle with many successful films. She even made her OTT debut with The Family Man which was a hit. Now, she is gearing up for her next web series titled Citadel. It is being directed by Raj & DK. The actress is going out of her way to prepare for her role as it will require her to perform some high-octane actions stunts. The diva recently shared a picture of her bruised fingers leaving fans worried. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu injures herself while performing action on Citadel sets; calls it 'perks of action'

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of her thumbs showcasing her wounds. She captioned the picture as 'Perks of Action'. Her fans got worried looking at the pictures and wished her a speedy recovery.

Whoever said being an actor was easy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's this picture proves that it is not! The actress is putting her heart and soul into Citadel. Earlier, a video of her went viral in which she could be seen training for boxing in freezing cold weather of Nanital. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam.

For the unverse, Citadel is the Hindi adaption of upcoming Prime Video series with the same name. The Hollywood version of the show features in the leading role. It was just yesterday that Priyanka Chopra dropped the first look pictures of Citadel. She plays the role of an undercover agent.

Fans are eager to watch both the versions of Citadel as they have two of the most powerful actresses in the lead.