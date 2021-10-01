CLASH OF THE TITANS! Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to lock horns in a 4-way clash at the box office?

As cine-goers, we are more than happy to see filmmakers dropping the release dates of their biggies post the announcement of reopening of cinemas in several states. While as many as 10 Bollywood films are hitting the screens in the last 3 months of 2021 at the box office, the Tollywood has grabbed the attention of the industry experts as not one or two, but three big films will lock horns with each other at the ticket windows during the Makar Sankranthi weekend. We are talking about 's Bheemla Nayak, 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, which are releasing on July 12, 13 and 14 January, respectively. Also Read - Power Star Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and his words will make all Young Tiger fans jump with joy

With this clash, we saw that the producers are trying their best to cash on the Sankranthi weekend, which one of the biggest festivals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While this clash will definitely be a treat for fans, we can't deny that the makers will fight hard to get maximum screens for their films. And now this clash has all the potential to become more stronger and bigger as the latest reports suggest that SS Rajamouli's pan-India magnum opus RRR featuring , Jr NTR, , and in pivotal roles will also arrive during this festive weekend in the cinema halls. Also Read - RRR, NTR 30 and more: Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming films promise to be pan-India blockbusters

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

Well, if this happens, it will definitely be the biggest box office clash in the history of the Indian cinema. Interestingly, all four films are highly anticipated and a lot of stakes is involved in these projects. Since industry experts have sky-high expectations from these biggies, we hope that this decision of makers doesn't gets backfired at them, and all these ventures turn out to be money spinners at the global box office.