South superstar Chiyaan Vikram recently attended the audio launch of Cobra on July 11. He spoke his heart out and addressed rumours about him having a heart attack. The handsome actor thanked his audience for their love and support. Vikram revealed that his face was morphed over a sick person's body which were then used as thumbnails. He even said that he was overwhelmed by the love of his fans. Also Read - Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram's massive fees for the upcoming film will make you feel dizzy

Vikram said, "I saw, I saw all the reports. Many morphed my photo over a sick man's body and kept it as thumbnails. They went creative and it was good. Thank you. I feel that I have experienced so much in life, so this isn't a huge concern. My family, friends, and fans have been supportive. I don't need anything else in life." Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Here's when Chiyaan Vikram will bounce back into action

Watch the video -

For the uninitiated, Chiyaan Vikram was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he experienced chest pain. He was then discharged on July 10. Vikram's hospital news went viral within no time. Rumours were rife that Vikram suffered a heart attack. The actor's manager later cleared the air about the rumours and revealed that Vikram did not suffer a heart attack. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram reacts to actor's heart attack news; says 'Pained to hear...'

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and the movie will release in theatres on August 11. The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan in lead roles. Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Padmapriya, Kaniha, KS Ravikumar and Mirnalini Ravi in supporting roles.