Chiyaan Vikram is all set to spill his magic in 's dream project Ponniyin Selvan: I. His fierce yet deadly looks on the poster left his fans stunned. The actor is all set for his first-ever pan-Indian project, Cobra. Fans of Vikram cannot wait for the film to release in the theatres. Reportedly, the makers of Cobra have invested a hefty amount in the budget and promotions of the film. Moreover, it is said that the handsome actor is himself taking away a big amount of the money as his fees? Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Here's when Chiyaan Vikram will bounce back into action

If reports are to be believed then, Chiyaan Vikram is charging 25 crores as his salary for Cobra. Yes, you read that right! The upcoming film Cobra is said to be riding on a budget of 90 crores. Well, comparing Vikram's fees with the budget of the film, it’s 22.5% of the total budget. Well, the makers of Cobra have happily agreed to give away the hefty amount to the actor. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram reacts to actor's heart attack news; says 'Pained to hear...'

Actor and politician ’s Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of Cobra. They took to their Twitter handle and tweeted saying, “Thrilled to announce that Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights for Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Cobra’. Save the date. ‘Cobra’ from August 11.” Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Chiyaan Vikram hospitalised, Vijay Deverakonda bares it all for Liger poster, SS Rajamouli plans Mahabharata and more

The film will also mark the debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will essay the role of the villain. Ajay Gananmuthu’s much-awaited Cobra's audio launch is held today (July 11). A few days ago, there were rumors that Vikram had been hospitalized at the Kauvery Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Vikram’s manager clarified that the actor had mild chest discomfort and received treatment for the same.