Cobra: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu shares gritty BTS look of Chiyaan Vikram; raises our excitement for the heist thriller

Just like the many biggies of the entertainment industry are gearing up to resume the shooting of their projects, filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu too is excited to get back to sets as he shared the grim look of Chiyaan Vikram from Cobra, where he looks completely unrecognisable. Sharing the pic, director wrote, "Inching very closer to the normal times again!! Can't wait to get back to work!!"

In the film, we will see Vikram donning multiple looks. The film marks the debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will be seen as a lead antagonist along with KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony. "This film will be a pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will include big names of all industries collaborating for this film," read a statement from the makers. Talking about Vikram's role director Ajay Gnanamuthu told TOI, "Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those."

The filmmaker earlier revealed that Chiyaan Vikram risked his life not once but thrice for an underwater sequence in the film. In the shot, the actor was supposed to get immersed upside down with his hands, legs and mouth tied. The sequence was quite difficult as even the stuntman couldn't perform it. While Ajay decided to change the sequence, Vikram told him not to compromise and performed himself. While he did the stunt properly, his c0-actor, who was part of the stunt, failed to give it a perfect shot. Later Ajay said that he could manage now on the edit table but insisted and gave the shot until it came out well. On the next day, Vikram's eyes and ears nerves got blocked and had to undergo treatment on the sets but still, he shot for other sequences. Well, all that we can do is respect his dedication towards his craft. Known for directing blockbusters like Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal, Ajay Gnanamuthu is collaborating for the first time with Chiyaan Vikram for Cobra.