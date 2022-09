Actor Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu released in theatres on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 which is August 31. However, the film got hit by online piracy and was leaked on torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram and more just hours after release. This will surely hit the film's box office and the makers have been highly disappointed by the leak. While they are taking measures to curb the same, it is being speculated that the team may announce the Cobra OTT release date soon so that fans can make a decision to watch the film either in theatres or online when it officially releases on OTT platform. The film has been getting mixed reviews but it is Vikram's performance and his shape-shifter versatility that has been impressing everyone. Also Read - Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram knocks it out of the park but the script lets him down

The film also stars Yash's KGF fame actress Srinidhi Shetty and popular Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, which had audience excited for the film's release. The music by AR Rahman is another highlight of the film. However, it remains to be seen how the film does on the following weekend at the box office especially when it has been now leaked online. As per trade experts, the film opened well in all South markets and debuted at Number 2 in Malaysia. The Vikram starrer hit a worldwide gross of Rs 13.8 crore and further breakup is as such: Tamilnadu first Day Gross at Rs 11.7 Cr approx, Telugu States Rs 3.6 Cr gross approx.

Coming back to the film, Cobra marks Irfan Pathan's acting debut where he will play a Turkish Interpol officer on the hunt of an international criminal Cobra, an assassin. Apart from Vikram and Irfan, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandaraj, , Mohammad Ali Baig and many more in its ensemble cast. The film had been in the making for three years. The OTT rights of the film are with Sony LIV but the release date wasn't announced. However, the online leak may now speed up things. For now, it is wait and watch. Meanwhile, we urge our BollywoodLife readers to not watch pirated content and only watch films and web shows either in theatres or authorised OTT platforms. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957 and also hits the business of cinema.