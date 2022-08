The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming action thriller Cobra was finally dropped online and it promises an action treat to fans who have been eagerly waiting for watch the superstar on the screen. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has also impressed with his appearance. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger off to a flying start abroad, Nagarjuna impresses in The Ghost trailer and more

The trailer shows that Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different get ups in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician. Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the Cobra. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna and more South Indian movie stars who stripped down to their underwear on screen [View Pics]

While Vikram left a mark with his action-packed avatar, Irfan made his fellow Team India cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Deepak Hooda shower praises upon him on his acting debut. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya dominate highest grossing Tamil movies in overseas too – view entire box office list with collections

Advertisement

"So happy for you brother Irfan Pathan to watch you perform in 'Cobra'. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you and the entire cast, huge success on this. Can't wait to watch this one!" Suresh Raina tweeted.

So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one ? ? pic.twitter.com/UZiaiJMsYq — Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) August 26, 2022

Robin Uthappa wrote, "Watch out for this dasher!! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to watch #cobra and whistle when you come onscreen. Wishing you all the love and success!! Love you brother!!"

Watch out for this dasher!! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to watch #cobra and whistle when you come onscreen. Wishing you all the love and success!! Love you brother!! ❤️❤️?????? pic.twitter.com/CGMT2KKBo9 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 26, 2022

Followed by Deepak Hooda, who tweeted, "The trailer takes me back to our conversation which we had a decade ago. Irfan bhai said, I’ll do everything in life, “I’m an all rounder”! You stayed true to your words. Looking forward to your silver screen debut bhai."

The trailer takes me back to our conversation which we had a decade ago. Irfan bhai said, I’ll do everything in life, “I’m an all rounder”!

You stayed true to your words. Looking forward to your silver screen debut bhai❤️ @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/pNvOu6fPV9 — Deepak Hooda (@HoodaOnFire) August 26, 2022

Cobra is to release on August 31 worldwide.