Confirmed: KGF 2 trailer starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to release on THIS date

Kannada star Yash's much awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to release in theatres this year on April 14. While the film's posters have been keeping the fans excited, the makers have now announced that the trailer of KGF 2 is all set to release on March 27 at 6.40 pm. Also Read - Prithviraj: Release date of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer gets changed once again; this time its preponed
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is high on action. Chapter 2 of the KGF franchise brings back Kannada star Yash as the gangster Rocky and also features Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash in important roles. Also Read - BTS X Tharki Chokro: Jungkook's footwork video syncs perfectly with the foot-tapping number from Sanjay Dutt-Aamir Khan's PK
Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera in KGF 2. "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes," Dutt had said. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game, Sushmita Sen in Aarya and more; Actresses from 90s and early 2000 who stunned with their performance on OTT
"The film is a sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much," he had added.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.