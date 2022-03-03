Confirmed: KGF 2 trailer starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to release on THIS date

Kannada star Yash's much awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to release in theatres this year on April 14. While the film's posters have been keeping the fans excited, the makers have now announced that the trailer of KGF 2 is all set to release on March 27 at 6.40 pm. Also Read - Prithviraj: Release date of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer gets changed once again; this time its preponed

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is high on action. Chapter 2 of the KGF franchise brings back Kannada star Yash as the gangster and also features , and Malavika Avinash in important roles.

will be seen playing the role of Adheera in KGF 2. "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes," Dutt had said.

"The film is a sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much," he had added.