Confirmed! Kiara Advani stars opposite Ram Charan in director Shankar's pan-India film

In February, it was reported that Mega Power Star has signed his next ambitious project with director Shankar who is known for directing Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. And while fans have been eagerly waiting to know which actress will share screen with Ram in the film, the makers have welcomed on board with a huge announcement.

Treating Kiara and her fans on her 29th birthday, producer Sri Venkateswara Creations took to Twitter to share the casting of the actress opposite Ram in the film. "Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara! Welcome on board #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani #RC15 #SVC50," read the tweet.

Kiara is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced artistes from the Indian film industry. "I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen," Advani said in a statement.

This will be Ram Charan's 2nd pan-India film after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The yet-to-be-titled film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It is being said that Ram and Shankar's film will be designed on an international scale. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films to have ever hit the Indian screens. With several high octane stunt sequences and adrenaline pumping action, Shankar and Ram's collaboration will be mounted on a lavish scale. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, catering to a pan-India audience.