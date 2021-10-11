After Neha Dhupia delivered a baby boy, South siren Shriya Saran made it official that she has been blessed with a baby girl. This is her first child with Russian husband, Andrei Koscheev. She made the announcement on social media today. She has shared a video featuring the little munchkin. Shriya Saran and her husband spent the greater part of the quarantine in Barcelona, Spain. The actress relocated back to Mumbai a month back. Rumours of her pregnancy had been doing the rounds for a while. The couple got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. It was a hush-hush ceremony with only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi in attendance. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt, THESE Bollywood biggies had two movies release on the same day in theatres; know how they fared at the box office

The actress wrote, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed for ever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god (sic)!" In the video we can see the little one in Shriya's arms in a blue frock. Andrei and she are doting over the little lady. In the pics, we can also see her flaunting her baby bump.

Turns out @shriya1109 is an even bigger secret keeper than us ? See how https://t.co/ONt05gOAlq she took @RoposoIndia to announce this wonderful news to the world! ? Here's wishing you and the lil' one all the happiness in the world! ❤ pic.twitter.com/P5fIGe1heT — Roposo (@RoposoIndia) October 11, 2021

Shriya Saran will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. She also has one more movie, Naragasooran ready for release. The actress said that she had been homesick living in Barcelona. Now, she is back home in Hyderabad. Andrei Koscheev is a successful entrepreneur in the organic foods business. We guess that it is time for the little one to get acquainted with all of Shriya's folks in Hyderabad.