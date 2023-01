Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has been creating history now and then. South Indian film RRR featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and the movie recently won Best song 'Naatu Naatu' at the prestigious Golden Globes awards 2023. Recently, SS Rajamouli's film won Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. The event took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya attended the event and collect the award with utmost grace. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu beats Kuttey with its Hindi version, unseen pic of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan goes viral and more

Critics Choice Awards social media handle announced RRR as the winner in the Best Foreign Language film category and wrote, 'Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film (sic).'

A look at the Twitter post -

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

SS Rajamouli and his son collected the award; watch video -

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie ?! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Karthikeya tweeted that his father SS Rajamouli and his family will head back to Hyderabad post the event. Oscars 2023 will be held on Sunday, March 12 and the nominations for the prestigious award ceremony has not yet been announced as of now. The list of Oscars 2023 nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023.RRR is a fictional period drama and the storyline of the film is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 550 crores and it collected over Rs 1200 crore globally. The film is still running successfully in foreign countries and audiences are in love with it. Apart from Jr NTR and , the movie featured , , Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and others in important roles.