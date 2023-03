Nani starrer Dasara is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty playing the lead roles. Ahead of the release, let us take a look at why this film is a must-watch. Also Read - Dasara: Here’s what the director asked Keerthy Suresh to do on first day of shoot and it'll make you cringe

Nani's mass avatar

The avatar Nani is portraying in Dasara, which he has never done before is something his fans and movie buffs are looking forward to. Right since the beginning of Dasara, Nani's rugged, raw and rustic looks have been attracting audiences. He is always known as the boy next door. Since the beginning of his career, Nani has been playing such roles and for a change, he chose to play a role that is contrary to what he has done till now. Thanks to Srikanth Odela, fans of Nani are going to have a blast tomorrow.

Telangana backdrop

Telangana's art, culture, language, ritual, and traditions were never in limelight. Only in the last few years, filmmakers have started to focus on this side and are bringing many untold stories. Also, directors from this region are much in demand. Srikanth Odela is from Telangana and he has focused on the lives of people working in Telangana's coal mines. So Dasara is going to bring the beautiful side of Telangana yet again.

Keerthy Suresh's outstanding performance

Actress Keerthy Suresh has delivered an outstanding performance in Mahanti. To date, no other performance of hers could beat the one from Mahanati. Keerthy said, "Not all roles are emotionally close to me. After Mahanti, it is the character Vennela that is close to my heart. I am sure people will fall in love with Vennela." Nani and Srikanth were all praises for her performance in Dasara.

Telugu debut of two amazing actors

Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty and Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko are making their debut with Dasara. While Dheekshith will be seen playing Nani's bestie for life, Shine is playing the antagonist. These two actors have a long way to go in Telugu cinema.

Nani's first pan-India film

Nani has done 29 films till now including Dasara. It is with Dasara that he is entering the pan-Indian market. Though he is popular in the south already, the actor is making his mark among the audiences in the north as well. "I want the story of Dasara to go everywhere. I am promoting it as the face of Dasara and not because I want a pan-India craze or fame. The story is the hero here," said Nani in promotions.