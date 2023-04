Natural star Nani, one of the finest actors in Tollywood played many significant roles and adorable characters in his career. The actor commits to a role for each film he takes on and does it all to do justice to the character. The same was proven by his recent film Dasara. The film right announcement has garnered a fair deal of attention as it features him in a raw and rustic avatar. Nani essayed the role of Dharani and his signature dialogue, walk, had taken the audience by a stir. The actor has made a name for himself throughout the country through this recent outing. As the film scored a blockbuster, let us check out some of Nani's best performances on celluloid. Also Read - Dasara, Bholaa box office collection day 2: Nani starrer outshines Ajay Devgn film despite seeing a bigger dip in numbers

Astha Chamma

Nani's performance in this film will keep you wanting more. Astha Chamma is Nani’s first film and it gave him good recognition as an actor. Nani showcased profound acting prowess in his debut film itself

and the film got a lot of positive responses.

Shyam Singha Roy

A movie that truly brought out the true artist in Nani is Shyam Singha Roy. Nani's portrayal of the Shyam Singh Roy character was remarkable as he brought unparalleled authenticity to the role. The chemistry between Nani and co-star was also a highlight of the movie. The film turned out to be one of the decent hits of Tollywood and it posted great box office numbers.

Pilla Zamindar

Nani hit the ball out of the park with his performance in the movie. The film revolves around a spoiled guy who after a certain situation realizes the realities of life in a journey fulfilling the conditions of his grandfather’s will. Making the right noise at the box office, the movie not only garnered good collections at the ticket counter but also attracted positive reviews for Nani's best acting from the audience as well as critics.

Jersey

If Nani’s versatility has come to the silver screen in the best way, it has to be in this movie. Unlike any other role he’s ever played, Nani's performance in this movie is breathtaking. This National Award-winning movie struck a chord with the audience and impressed the critics as well. Nani plays the role of Arjun in the film who was once a passionate cricket player but is now a good-for-nothing husband who relies on his wife for money. If anyone could do justice to a complicated character like this, it’s Nani.

Gentleman

Nani was seen in dual roles in the film, and he did an excellent job portraying each of them.

The film had everything that a moviegoer wants and Nani’s performance in it was surely one of the highlights of the movie.

Dasara

Speaking about Nani's performance in Dasara is a bit difficult as such an intense, raw and original performance was given by him. The real hard work, emotions, swag, attitude and intensity can all be seen in Dharani. Having such a star image with the tag Natural star, Nani still chose a raw and rustic role with the best content. Nani's portrayal of the character was remarkable as he brought unparalleled authenticity to the role.