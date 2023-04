Dasara movie is doing extremely well at the box office. Nani has delivered a terrific performance which is being loved by audiences from all across. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Nani spoke to the media in Hyderabad today and celebrated the success of the film. Also Read - Dasara star Nani's big revelation, 'I am happy as an actor, but not satisfied'

While the film is minting money at the Telugu box office, the dubbed version is taking time to get appreciated by the audiences. Collections of film in other languages are increasing with each passing day. Asking about the same and why he thinks collections in the north are not as expected, Nani said, "I am not Amitabh Bachchan for the audiences to rush to the theaters to watch my film. I am a new face to them and they will take some time to get used to my face. So once they start hearing good things about the film, they will come to the theaters to watch it."

Nani, almost a month before the release, started to promote Dasara in various cities and even released songs and trailers in Mumbai and Lucknow. The actor did not leave a stone unturned when it comes to giving his best to Dasara.

"Audiences in the south know me. They see my face and are ready to watch a film because they are sure my films have something to offer. In the same way, Hindi audiences will definitely like Dasara after a couple of days at least. So many critics from the north have written beautiful things about Dasara and I am glad about it," said Nani.