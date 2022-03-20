Nani, who was last seen on the big screen in last year’s release Shyam Singha Roy, has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will be seen in a movie titled Dasara which went on the floors in February this year. Yesterday (19), Nani had hinted that today (20), he will be unveiling the first look poster of the film, and finally, the actor has shared it with his fans. Along, with the first look poster, the actor has also shared a small teaser of the movie. Also Read - Ajith Kumar’s AK62, Allu Arjun’s film with SS Rajamouli and more South movies for which fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements

Nani tweeted, "Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL #SparkofDasara https://youtu.be/GT7th52DKj0." While fans of Nani are loving his massy avatar, netizens are comparing his look with from Pushpa. Also, the setting of the film reminds people of Yash's KGF.

A netizen tweeted, "look is same like AA from pushpa thaggedhele nani anna." Another netizen posted, "Dharani, Dharani Raj... Nee yavva Thaggedhe Ley!! #SparkOfDasara." One more commented, "Another pushpa loading.... Kummu Nani !"

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara also stars in the lead role. While it’s a Telugu movie, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Dasara, Nani will be seen in Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundaraniki is slated to release on 10th June 2022, and the makers a few weeks ago on Nani’s birthday had released the teaser of the movie.