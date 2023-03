Keerthy Suresh is super excited about her next film Dasara. The actress has been promoting the film in various cities and has high expectations for the film which has Nani and Dheekshith Shetty playing the male leads. Keerthy will be seen playing Vennela on the big screen and she looks raw and rustic with her de-glam avatar. Also Read - Dasara vs Bholaa box office clash: Nani reacts on clashing with Ajay Devgn, wins fans over

In one of the recent interviews, Nani spoke about how director Srikanth Odela wanted to change the heroine of the film as he was unsure if Keerthy would be able to step into the shoes of Vennela. So to clear his doubts, Srikanth asked Keerthy to do something that will make you all cringe.

Nani said, "Srikanth asked her to get ready as Vennela and then he asked her to mix cow dung in the water and then to pour the water in front of the house just like how it is done in the villages. While we all were thinking if she would ask whether she has to use her hands, she already mixed the dung in water like a pro. For a second, we started thinking about whether she was doing the same before becoming an actress. She got into the skin of her character already."

Adding more to it, Srikanth said he always saw Keerthy playing glamorous roles on the big screen and that's what made him doubt his choice. "She performed so well that I am sure nobody else could have done Vennela better than her. Now I cannot see anybody else as Vennela," he said.

Dasara is made against the backdrop of coal mines in Telangana and the lives of the people working there. Dasara will hit the screens on March 30 in multiple languages and has Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko playing the antagonist in this rural drama.