Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts from all across for her kind gesture towards the unit members of her upcoming film Dasara. The actress is said to have distributed gold coins to the crew members of the film on the last day of the shoot. As per an update, Keerthy distributed 130 gold coins of 10 grams each. With each coin costing around Rs 50,000 to 55,000, the Mahanati actress spent close to rupees 70 lakhs to 75 lakhs in purchasing these coins.

Keerthy Suresh is super excited about Dasara which is slated to hit the screens on March 30. The actress played a character called Vennela and her fans are looking forward to watching her on the big screen almost after a year. A source said, "Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot. She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film. She gave 10 grams of coins to 130 people and made all of them happy."

The Mahanati actress was last seen in Sarkaru Vari Paata with Mahesh Babu. Talking at the recent press meet, Keerthy said, "I dubbed for my character in the film. That might not be great for anyone but it is for me because I do not understand even a bit of the dialect that is spoken in the film. And the character called Vennela is close to my heart just like Mahanati."

Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela and has Dheekshit Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakhani and others playing pivotal roles. Shot in Telugu, the film will be released in five different languages, marking Nani's Hindi debut.

The trailer, which was unveiled recently by the filmmakers is winning praise from fans and the film fraternity. Nani will be seen sporting a rugged look in this film which is made against coal mining in Telangana.