Natural star Nani is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Dasara which is another most-anticipated Pan-India film from South. Ever since the trailer was dropped the film had its fair deal of buzz in the industry. Fans are excited to see Nani in a never seen look before. As the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 30 a new song Dhoom Dhaam has been released today.

Dhoom Dhaam is a typical Telangana-style folk number set in a working-class neighbourhood. It is a little old-fashioned song focusing on positive things in the life of working-class people. Dhoom Dhaam is a party song as Nani sets the dance floor on fire with his electrifying performance. The song is composed by Santhosh Narayan while it is penned by Kasarla Shyam. Rahul Sipligunj, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsamma, Gotte Kanakavva, and Gannora Dasa Laxmi have sung it significantly.

Dasara is a period action film set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. It is the story of a young man who steals coals to booze some alcohol with friends but one day he gets blamed for an unexpected incident. The film is helmed by a debutant director Srikanth Odela and stars Nani and as the lead. The two collaborate for the second time after sharing screen in Super Khiladi 4.

Watch the Dasara song video below:

Dasara is touted to be a proper revenge drama where good wins over evil. The film stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, , and Sai Kumar. The film is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi under the banners of SLV Cinemas. the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.