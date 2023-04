Actor Nani is currently basking on the success of his recent blockbuster film Dasara. The actor, as he celebrates the success of the film, spoke to the media and shared some interesting things about the film, working with , how happy he is, and a lot more. Also Read - Is Shahid Kapoor making his Telugu debut with Dil Raju? [Exclusive]

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara has a terrific performance delivered by Nani. People have compared Nani to in Rangasthalam and in Pushpa. When asked about how he feels about the comparison, Nani said, "I am thankful to the audiences and fans for the comparison. I am really glad about it. Shows the kind of impact Dasara made on the audiences."

Nani is on cloud nine with Dasara minting collections at the box office. When asked whether the actor within him is satisfied with the praises he's been winning for his performance, Nani said, "I am happy. But not satisfied. The minute I get satisfied, the actor in me will start feeling lazy. In such a case, I won't feel like giving my best to my future films. So I will always be happy when audiences love my performance but the actor in me will never be satisfied."

Keerthy Suresh paired up with Nani for the second time for Dasara. The duo earlier worked for another blockbuster called Nenu Local. When asked about how sure he was about the Mahanti actress playing Vennela, he said, "I was the one who sent Srikanth to narrate the story to Keerthy. I was super confident that she would be able to pull off the role. Srikanth was initially not convinced but now he is happy about it."