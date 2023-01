Dasara Teaser starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is out now. The Nani starrer movie is one of the highly anticipated ones. The Dasara Teaser video is spreading like wildfire on social media. Nani's fans are going gaga over Dasara's teaser sharing the snapshots and clips from the teaser online and hailing their favourite hero. For a long time now, fans were waiting for a glimpse of Dasara and finally, they are now able to watch it and enjoy it. Now, the movie release of Dasara is awaited. Also Read - Ante Sundaraniki star Nani OPENS Up about Bollywood vs South films debate; says, ‘This divide is stupid’

What is Dasara Teaser all about?

The Dasara teaser begins with Nani describing the scene and setting of Veeralapalli. Coal mines surround it and the villagers there drink liquor like water. Nani is shown to be a very carefree person from the village who's got some style. He beats the sh*t out of the guys and never leaves an opportunity to flaunt it. We see the bad guys enter the scene and it's break a neck between Nani and the antagonists. Nani doesn't care about the blood bath and is ready to bear the consequences. We don't get a glimpse of Keerthy Suresh at all, which is a little disappointing. Also Read - Dasara FIRST LOOK: Nani unveils new poster of the film; netizens compare it with Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa

Watch the Dasara Teaser video here:



Fans react to the Dasara Teaser video here:

Fans are loving the rustic feel that the movie's cinematography gives out. Nani looks amazing and has fit the bill of one of the villagers. The mass action in Nani's style is also being hailed by the fans. While fans loved Nani's look, some compared it with starrer Pushpa which has a similar rustic background though not completely the same. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Pathan won’t release on Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in deep legal trouble and more

Natural star #Nani's #DasaraTeaser

Is out. Was it only me who felt it had shades of #Pushpa? I mean the entire look and feel of it. Anyhow, hoping for an electrifying experience when it hits the theatre.https://t.co/w6QAjRMo50 pic.twitter.com/tOhyVemEcM — Shashiprasad SM (@smshashiprasad) January 30, 2023

Till now all the impressions of #Dasara including #Nani get up are on the lines of #Pushpa only #DasaraTeaser can tell how unique it will be. pic.twitter.com/vV9DLba9Z1 — AKM (@KrishnamohanAv4) January 29, 2023

RAW, RUSTIC and FEROCIOUS ‍ #DasaraTeaser out now!- https---bit.ly-DasaraTeaser#Dasara Worldwide Release on 30th MARCH in Telugu,Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi Natural Star @NameisNani @keerthysureshofficial @srikanthodela__ @slv_cinemas pic.twitter.com/zMwCzYsh0e — Anjali Tiwari (@Anjali2102000) January 30, 2023

#DasaraTeaser ??

Nani's confidence on film and director ?? — Prabhas? (@prabhasfan99) January 30, 2023

Entertainment News is going wild with Dasara Teaser. Dasara is being helmed by 's protege, Srikanth Odela. It is his directorial debut in the film industry. It explains the comparison with Sukumar helmed Pushpa. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars , Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko and more. Dasara is scheduled to release on 30 March 2023.